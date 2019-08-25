Illini volleyball hosts annual Orange and Blue scrimmage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time, fans got the chance to see the new Illinois volleyball team with their annual Orange and Blue scrimmage.

The Orange Team won in four sets over Blue. Ashlyn Fleming had a nice night, playing all across the front row. Jacqueline Quade made her presence known on the floor. Morgan O’Brien and Diana Brown also played well for the Illini.

“They’re out in jerseys, in front of a crowd, it’s a big thing for us. Getting some of those preseason jitters out for a lot of our young ones is always a good thing in this Orange and Blue scrimmage,” assistant coach Alfie Reft said. “Clear’y there are things were going to keep working on in terms of our systems, and getting players more comfortable with one another, but I think that’s true of any season, and that’s just where were at.”

“I think were doing well all around, I think we were kind of blocking a lot of balls and like getting good touches so we could transition them,” Fleming said. “I think it was competitive on both sides, you couldn’t really tell we were fighting back and forth, so I think that was really good no team let up, we just kept fighting.”

Illinois opens the season Friday night at Tennessee.