Illini volleyball finding way to compete, succeed on the road

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball hits the road this weekend for back-to-back matches at Rutgers on Friday and No. 13 Penn State Saturday night in Happy Valley. It’s the first time the Illini have suited up on consecutive nights in more than a month, when they played three matches in two days in two straight weekends. The road is a place the Illini (14-7, 6-4 B1G) have fared well this season though, going 6-0 on neutral courts and 5-3 on opponents’ courts. At Huff Hall, Illinois is 3-4, with three of those losses against Top 25 teams.

“On the road you get a chance to take someone on their home court so that’s a special feeling,” Illinois senior outside hitter Megan Cooney said about the dynamic of playing on the road. “It’s just been a fun season, tough schedule on the road and at home.”



“On the road it’s a little bit more about us against everyone else in the gym so I think it can factor into it but I think we’ve been good in both places,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said.

The Illini are halfway through the Big Ten conference schedule, with just five home matches remaining. Illinois is currently in the middle of the league standings, tied for 5th overall with Purdue and Ohio State.