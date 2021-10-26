Illini volleyball finding way to compete, succeed on the road

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball hits the road this weekend for back-to-back matches at Rutgers on Friday and No. 13 Penn State Saturday night in Happy Valley. It’s the first time the Illini have suited up on consecutive nights in more than a month, when they played three matches in two days in two straight weekends. The road is a place the Illini (14-7, 6-4 B1G) have fared well this season though, going 6-0 on neutral courts and 5-3 on opponents’ courts. At Huff Hall, Illinois is 3-4, with three of those losses against Top 25 teams.

“On the road you get a chance to take someone on their home court so that’s a special feeling,” Illinois senior outside hitter Megan Cooney said about the dynamic of playing on the road. “It’s just been a fun season, tough schedule on the road and at home.”

“On the road it’s a little bit more about us against everyone else in the gym so I think it can factor into it but I think we’ve been good in both places,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said.

The Illini are halfway through the Big Ten conference schedule, with just five home matches remaining. Illinois is currently in the middle of the league standings, tied for 5th overall with Purdue and Ohio State.

SCHOOLCONFPCT.HOMEAWAYOVERALLPCT.HOMEAWAYNEUTRALSTREAK
Nebraska10-01.0006-04-016-30.84211-25-10-0W10
Wisconsin9-10.9005-04-117-10.94410-06-11-0W9
Penn State7-30.7003-14-214-60.7006-16-32-2L1
Minnesota7-30.7005-12-212-60.6677-23-32-1W1
Ohio State6-40.6005-01-416-40.8008-04-44-0L2
Purdue6-40.6003-23-214-50.7378-24-22-1L2
Illinois6-40.6003-23-214-70.6673-45-36-0W2
Maryland5-50.5004-21-317-50.77310-23-34-0W3
Michigan5-50.5003-12-412-70.6327-24-41-1L1
Northwestern4-60.4002-32-39-120.4294-44-51-3W1
Indiana3-70.3002-31-49-130.4093-52-64-2W1
Michigan State2-80.2000-42-49-100.4745-52-52-0L1
Rutgers0-100.0000-40-68-130.3813-51-84-0L11
Iowa0-100.0000-60-42-180.1001-80-61-4L12

