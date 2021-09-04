Illini volleyball fights back in 5-set loss to Colorado

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After starting the season 3-0, the Illini drop to 3-2 on the season following their first weekend at Huff Hall. The Illini took a set off No. 11 Washington on Friday night, and had a chance to beat Colorado on Saturday, but fell in five sets (21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 16-18) to the Buffaloes.

Megan Cooney led the way for the Illini with 15 kills, but Colorado’s Leah Clayton was hard to stop at the net, she had 22 kills against Illinois. Diana Brown had 42 assists, while Taylor Kuper added in 21 digs.

The Illini will play Omaha next at the BlueJay Invitational in Omaha, Nebraska starting on Friday, September 10th.