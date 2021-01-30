Illini volleyball falls in four to No. 1 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball didn’t go down without a fight. The Illini (2-2) handed No. 1 Wisconsin its first set loss of the season, but the Badgers (4-0) were too much to overcome, winning the match in four sets (27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12) Saturday morning at Huff Hall.

Senior Megan Cooney led the Illini attack with a match high 18 kills on a .366 hitting percentage, with Bruna Vrankovic also in double-figures adding 10 kills. Wisconsin’s Grace Loberg had a team high 14 kills, one of three Badgers with 10 or more.

After getting down 12-6 early in the first set, the Illini went on a 9-3 run to tie it up at 15. It was back-and-forth from that point on, with Illinois taking its first lead at 25-24. Each team fought off two set points before the Badgers pulled away for the win. It propelled them to a five-point second set victory as well, before the Illini won their first set of the weekend in the third. The Badgers pulled away though in the fourth, winning easily by 13.