(WCIA) — The Big Ten schedule for Illinois volleyball has been announced. The Illini will play 20 league games, playing seven teams both home and away. Illinois will begin league play on the road at Indiana September 20th. It’s first Big Ten home game will be Sunday, September 24th against Michigan State.

The Orange and Blue will also face six teams once, hosting Michigan, Michigan state and Penn State and heading on the road for Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Here’s a look at the Illinois Big Ten schedule: