(WCIA) — The Big Ten schedule for Illinois volleyball has been announced. The Illini will play 20 league games, playing seven teams both home and away. Illinois will begin league play on the road at Indiana September 20th. It’s first Big Ten home game will be Sunday, September 24th against Michigan State.

The Orange and Blue will also face six teams once, hosting Michigan, Michigan state and Penn State and heading on the road for Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Here’s a look at the Illinois Big Ten schedule:

WednesdaySept. 20at IndianaBloomington, Ind.
SundaySept. 24Michigan StateHuff Hall
FridaySept. 29Penn StateHuff Hall
SaturdaySept. 30IowaHuff Hall
WednesdayOct. 4at PurdueWest Lafayette, Ind.
SaturdayOct. 7WisconsinHuff Hall
FridayOct. 13at Ohio StateColumbus, Ohio
SundayOct. 15RutgersHuff Hall
FridayOct. 20at MarylandCollege Park, Md.
SundayOct. 22at RutgersPiscataway, N.J.
WednesdayOct. 25IndianaHuff Hall
SaturdayOct. 28PurdueHuff Hall
WednesdayNov. 1NorthwesternHuff Hall
SaturdayNov. 4at WisconsinMadison, Wis.
FridayNov. 10at IowaIowa City, Iowa
SundayNov. 12at NebraskaLincoln, Neb.
FridayNov. 17Ohio StateHuff Hall
SaturdayNov. 18MichiganHuff Hall
FridayNov. 24at MinnesotaMinneapolis, Minn.
SaturdayNov. 25at NorthwesternEvanston, Ill.