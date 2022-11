CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball have won their last two matches in a row, host Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign.

Michigan State won the first set 25-20, but Illinois retaliated in the second winning 25-22. Illinois won set three 26-24 and set four to win 3-1, 25-18.

Raina Terry led for the Illini with 19 kills. Jessica Nunge behind her with 13. The Illini will face Iowa at home Sunday at 1:00 p.m.