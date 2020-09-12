Illini voice discontent as Power Five football starts this week without them

(WCIA) — The Illini are on the outside looking in this week, as several Power Five football teams stared their seasons on Friday. Several athletes have taken to social media to voice their discontent, as they spend the weekend on the sidelines.

We need to play B10 football! Today is showing that it can be done! — Doug Kramer Jr. (@illini_doug) September 12, 2020

Illinois senior offensive lineman Doug Kramer says, “We need to play B10 football! Today is showing that is can be done!” Tight end Luke Ford, who hasn’t played in an Illinois football game yet due to not receiving a transfer waiver his first season, says “How can they play CFB and we can’t while we have some of the greatest medical minds in the combined 14 schools of the Big Ten?”

https://twitter.com/lukeford82/status/1304881679098621952

What’s worse than a heartbreak u ask? Watching other conferences play college football. Cmon B1G, this is #Painful — Mike Epstein (@Dat26Kid) September 12, 2020

The start of Big Ten football could be sooner than many expected, though. ESPN’s Heather Dinich says the Big Ten Task Force Committee met on Saturday with eight university presidents and chancellors to present new testing models. The new models are said to increase testing, and reduce the need for contact tracing.

The Big Ten medical evidence being presented today has to be buttoned up. Ultimately, six presidents would have to change their minds. Original vote 11-3. Nine must vote in favor in order to return to play, but we're not even there yet. Today 1st step. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 12, 2020

If that is approved, they will have a full board meeting on Sunday which could lead to another vote. As least 9 of 14 chancellors would have to approve returning to play, some sources indicate the earliest start date could be around mid-October. Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel later reported that the Big Ten task force meeting was successful, and are expected to vote on return to play in the next 72 hours.