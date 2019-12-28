Illini visit Alcatraz on Day 2 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — The Illinois football team spent its second day in the Bay Area taking in one of the most popular tourist attractions. The Illini set sail to Alcatraz Island, visiting the former prison. It’s the second time head coach Lovie Smith has made the trip across the bay, but most of the team has never been to California.

“I really don’t have a background or info on Alcatraz at all so I’m just taking it all in I guess,” Illinois senior linebacker Dele Harding said.

“I’m 61, there’s very little I haven’t done,” Smith said. “But like most people when you come here for the first time, that’s a spot that you should go see. That’s why I’m excited, our whole team going out and having an opportunity to see it today but it’s just pretty fascinating to see how it all worked.”

The team spent Friday night at the Golden State Warriors game downtown. The Illini will volunteer at a food pantry on Saturday morning, then practice for the second time. The players will then go on a cable car ride in Fisherman’s Wharf on Saturday night.