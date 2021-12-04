Illini upset No. 7 Kentucky to move on to Round of 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is moving on in the NCAA Tournament after pulling the upset against No. 7 Kentucky on it’s home floor 3-1.

The Illini and Wildcats were neck and neck throughout the first set, before Illinois scored three straight points to take it 25-22. Sophomore Raina Terry had seven kills in just the first set. Kentucky was able to take the second set.

The third is when the Illini dominated. Illinois got out to a 15-6 lead, before winning the set 25-10. With all the momentum, Kentucky made it close, scoring four points in a row towards the end of set four, but Kyla Swanson got the final kill to win it 25-21.

Illinois will move on the Round of 16 for the first time since reaching the Final Four in 2018. The Illini will play either Nebraska or Florida State in the next round.