Illini up six spots to No. 6 in AP Top 25

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball jumped six spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll to No. 6 overall after two wins. The Illini (13-5, 9-3 B1G) won at Indiana and by 15 against No. 19 Wisconsin last week.

The Illini tied for the second biggest jump in the polls, Texas Tech also moved up six spots. Missouri improved the most, going from 18 to 10. This is the highest Illinois has been ranked since mid-December before they lost to unranked Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game. Overall, the Illini are now tied for a season high in consecutive wins at four straight.