Breaking News
Area threats to Walmart not believed to be credible

Illini Uncut: Rod Smith, Reggie Corbin, Dominic Stampley

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois offensive coordinator Smith gives an update on the quarterback battle, Reggie Corbin talks about where the team is after 13 practices, and Dominic Stampley discusses his second season with the orange and blue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Cubs on WCIX!
Monday, 4/8 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/13 vs. Angels 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/20 vs. Diamondbacks 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/27 @ Diamondbacks 7:10 PM
Saturday, 5/11 vs. Brewers 1:20 PM
Thursday, 5/23 vs. Phillies 1:20 PM
Saturday, 5/25 vs. Reds 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 5/28 @ Astros 7:10 PM
Saturday, 6/15 @ Dodgers 8:10 PM
Wednesday, 6/19 vs. White Sox 7:05 PM
Saturday, 6/22 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Sunday, 6/23 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Saturday, 6/29 @ Reds 3:10
Sunday, 7/14 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Padres 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 7/23 @ Giants 8:45 PM
Saturday, 7/27 @ Brewers 6:10 PM
Sunday, 7/28 @ Brewers 1:10 PM
Saturday, 8/17 @ Pirates 12:35 PM
Friday, 8/23 vs. Senators 1:20 PM
Thursday, 8/29 @ Mets 6:10 PM
Wednesday, 9/11 @ Padres 9:10 PM
Tuesday, 9/17 vs. Reds 7:05 PM
Friday, 9/20 vs. Cardinals 1:20 PM
Sunday, 9/29 @ Cardinals 2:15 PM

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER