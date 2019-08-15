Illini Uncut: Lovie Smith, Keynodo Hudson, Tony Adams, Dre Brown

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith gives an injury update on freshman cornerback Marquez Beason, while position coach Keynodo Hudson discusses who he’s hoping will step up. Tony Adams and Dre Brown also talk about the progress on both sides of the ball at Practice #12.
