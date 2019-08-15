Breaking News
White won’t run for re-election

Illini Uncut: Lovie Smith, Keynodo Hudson, Tony Adams, Dre Brown

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith gives an injury update on freshman cornerback Marquez Beason, while position coach Keynodo Hudson discusses who he’s hoping will step up. Tony Adams and Dre Brown also talk about the progress on both sides of the ball at Practice #12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Cubs on WCIX!
Monday, 4/8 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/13 vs. Angels 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/20 vs. Diamondbacks 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/27 @ Diamondbacks 7:10 PM
Saturday, 5/11 vs. Brewers 1:20 PM
Thursday, 5/23 vs. Phillies 1:20 PM
Saturday, 5/25 vs. Reds 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 5/28 @ Astros 7:10 PM
Saturday, 6/15 @ Dodgers 8:10 PM
Wednesday, 6/19 vs. White Sox 7:05 PM
Saturday, 6/22 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Sunday, 6/23 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Saturday, 6/29 @ Reds 3:10
Sunday, 7/14 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Padres 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 7/23 @ Giants 8:45 PM
Saturday, 7/27 @ Brewers 6:10 PM
Sunday, 7/28 @ Brewers 1:10 PM
Saturday, 8/17 @ Pirates 12:35 PM
Friday, 8/23 vs. Senators 1:20 PM
Thursday, 8/29 @ Mets 6:10 PM
Wednesday, 9/11 @ Padres 9:10 PM
Tuesday, 9/17 vs. Reds 7:05 PM
Friday, 9/20 vs. Cardinals 1:20 PM
Sunday, 9/29 @ Cardinals 2:15 PM

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER