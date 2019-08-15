Illini Uncut: Lovie Smith, Keynodo Hudson, Tony Adams, Dre Brown

URBANA (WCIA) -- It's been more than two months since we learned of Illini defensive end Bobby Roundtree's serious spinal injury. No one on the team has a better account than Khalan Tolson. The sophomore linebacker was with Roundtree in Florida when it happened.

"We had a doctor there but we called 911 immediately to try to get him some help, stayed with him the whole time," Tolson said. "I had to help, I helped him get out the water with three other people. So we helped him get on the boat and stay still, make sure he didn't move."