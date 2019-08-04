Illini Uncut: Football Training Camp Day #3

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The first weekend of training camp is complete, Sunday was the first time the players could wear pads. Illini OL Kendrick Green, CB Quan Martin, and HC Lovie Smith talk about where the team is at after three practices.
