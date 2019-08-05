Illini Uncut: Football Training Camp #4

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA (WCIA) — In this digital only content, Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe talks about becoming a dad earlier this year, how he’s balancing fatherhood and football, and his improvement on the offensive line. Plus, safety Michael Marchese chats defense and his role moving forward after getting quite a bit of playing time last season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Cubs on WCIX!
Monday, 4/8 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/13 vs. Angels 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/20 vs. Diamondbacks 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/27 @ Diamondbacks 7:10 PM
Saturday, 5/11 vs. Brewers 1:20 PM
Thursday, 5/23 vs. Phillies 1:20 PM
Saturday, 5/25 vs. Reds 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 5/28 @ Astros 7:10 PM
Saturday, 6/15 @ Dodgers 8:10 PM
Wednesday, 6/19 vs. White Sox 7:05 PM
Saturday, 6/22 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Sunday, 6/23 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Saturday, 6/29 @ Reds 3:10
Sunday, 7/14 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Padres 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 7/23 @ Giants 8:45 PM
Saturday, 7/27 @ Brewers 6:10 PM
Sunday, 7/28 @ Brewers 1:10 PM
Saturday, 8/17 @ Pirates 12:35 PM
Friday, 8/23 vs. Senators 1:20 PM
Thursday, 8/29 @ Mets 6:10 PM
Wednesday, 9/11 @ Padres 9:10 PM
Tuesday, 9/17 vs. Reds 7:05 PM
Friday, 9/20 vs. Cardinals 1:20 PM
Sunday, 9/29 @ Cardinals 2:15 PM

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER