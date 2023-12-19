CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball frontcourt looked a little different in Sunday’s win over Colgate. Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja played on the court at the same time against the Raiders for the first time in more than a month. The duo logged 4:09 of time together, combining to score five points and grab three rebounds, all in the first half. The last time they appeared at the same time was the Oakland game Nov. 10.

“I like playing with Dain, I want to get on the court more with him,” Hawkins said. “With me at the four, I feel like I’m a good post entry guy. That’s definitely something I want to see going forward is me and him playing together.”

Dainja took more of a prominent role after Hawkins missed 2.5 weeks with a knee injury, starting all three games Coleman was sidelined, averaging 20 minutes per outing. Since Hawkins has returned, Dain’s minutes have fluctuated, only playing four at Tennessee, while logging 14 against Colgate. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said after the game against the Vols, he wanted to get more tick with both guys together.

“They played so much together last year and our offensive numbers we abysmal, I mean they were atrocious,” Underwood said Sunday. “It’s one of the things that both of them were extremely high turnovers last year, and I don’t want to dwell on last year’s team because what we’re doing offensively is so much different, but it’s kind of a ying and a yang so to speak, we’ve got to find the match-ups, the opponent has a lot to do with it. I think what we’re doing offensively suits Coleman much better at the four than what we did last year.”