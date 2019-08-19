Illini transfers react to new Smith Football Center: “At Michigan, we never had anything like it”

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois football program is on the map again in the arms race for the biggest and nicest facilities. The Smith Football Center officially opened on Sunday, with the players seeing the $79.2 million building for the first time.

“It’s the nicest facility I’ve ever seen, ever been in,” Illinois senior offensive lineman and Alabama transfer Richie Petitbon said. “It’s a real honor for us to call that our new home so we’re very excited. The locker room, the players lounge, it’s awesome.”



“It’s pretty amazing,” Illinois junior quarterback and Michigan transfer Brandon Peters said. “I think the coolest part about it is the locker room and the new players lounge. At Michigan, we never had anything like that so I mean it definitely is a Christmas gift for sure. We have everything we need to be successful now for sure so we have no excuse anymore.”