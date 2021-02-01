Illini transfer linebacker Calvin Hart uses Bret Bielema connection to help land in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Recruiting is all about relationships and that certainly helped new Illini linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. land at Illinois, just not in the most traditional way. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema reached out to North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren, who used to work for Bielema at Wisconsin for five seasons, to ask about Hart Jr. He was in the transfer portal after three seasons with the Wolfpack, looking for a new opportunity to make a bigger impact.

“Coach Doeren didn’t want me to leave of course but they had a good conversation and that’s how I ended up here,” Hart said during an introductory Zoom press conference with media on Monday. “He basically said you’re getting a good guy, getting somebody that I didn’t want to leave and the fact that I still want him here is all the reason you should need to recruit him.”

Hart is a 6-foot, 235-pound linebacker who should find immediate playing time with the Illini after Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler declared for the NFL Draft. Several key players at the position went down with season ending injuries last year, including Khalan Tolson, Tarique Barnes and Shammond Cooper.

Hart is a former 3-star prospect out of southern Florida, an area Bielema has recruited well previously. He had 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in his career at NC State and actually joins up with former Wolfpack assistant coach George McDonald, who also just made the move to Illinois. The new Illini assistant head coach is a 1999 graduate of Illinois and will work directly with wide receivers.