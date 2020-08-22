Illini to Israel: The pro-basketball pipeline continues

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini Malcolm Hill recently signed with the Hapoel Jerusalem Basketball Club. He’s one of several Illini to continue to pipeline and play professional basketball in Israel, one of the most notable alum’s being Deon Thomas.

Illinois’ all-time leading scorer played with Maccabi Tel Aviv, winning the Israeli championship, the Israeli cup, and the Euroleague championship twice. He jokes that Hill is now heading to his former-rival in the Israeli league.

“We’re kind of like that Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox rivalry,” says Thomas. “I think it’s a great place though, not just for him, but for Americans as well. I lived in Israel for four years, my wife is Israeli, and the culture is set for Americans to go over and be successful.”

Thomas says most people speak English, eliminating the language barrier many pro athletes usually face when they travel overseas. Hill previously played with BC Astana in Kazakhstan, ranking second in the league in scoring. Hill’s next stop on his pro-career, is also the former stomping ground of Dee Brown, Rayvonte Rice, and Tal Brody who was picking in the first round of the 1965 NBA Draft.

“He’ll fit it, and he’s fitting in with a long line of other Illini,” says Thomas. “Not that he has shoes to to step into, but he has to go over there and represent.”