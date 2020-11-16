Illini target TyTy Washington commits to Creighton

(WCIA) — The Illinois Basketball 2021 recruiting class continues to look a bit slim. Illini target TyTy Washington committed to Creighton on Sunday. The Blue Jays were recently ranked No. 11 in the Top-25 preseason poll.

The Top-75 guard is ranked as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports, and the 6-foot-3 had several Power Five offers, including Maryland and Arizona State. On National Signing Day this week, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says their not panicking about the Class of 2021, and continues to stay patient on the recruiting trail.

“We’re continuing to beat the paths, and I’ve got one of the best staffs in the country in terms of guys getting players, but they’re going to get the guys that fit us,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “I think COVID has changed the scenario where a lot of kids are going late, but I’m expecting somewhat of a wild spring.”

Right now, Luke Goode is the lone signee for the Class of 2021.