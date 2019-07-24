Illini target Jalen Bridges in town for NCAA Academy

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Jalen Bridges is a man of few words.

“I like being under the radar, I ain’t gonna lie to you,” Bridges said.

But it’s hard to go unnoticed when you’re having the year he’s having. The top-100 player in the class of 2020 out of Fairmont, West Virginia has more than 30 offers, one of them from Illinois. Illini assistant Orlando Antigua is blowing up Bridge’s phone any chance he gets.

“He’s on me every day,” Bridges said. “Every, single, day. That’s something that stands out. Sometimes it’s basketball. Sometimes he sends little GIFs, telling me to come to Illinois, stuff like that.”

The Illini offered in early May, joining Indiana, Ohio State and Penn State on his offer sheet, among other Big Ten teams in the mix. Now Bridges is on campus getting a feel for the school at the NCAA College Basketball Academy.

“I like it,” the 6-foot-7, 180-pound wing said. “It’s basically like a visit. I’m staying in the dorms, going all around the campus to different facilities. I like them, they’re really nice. Especially this, I like this. It’s basically a visit.”

He's getting an up-close look at the #Illini campus, all while balling out on the court during the NCAA Academy in Champaign. @CraigWChoate has more on 4-star, Top 100 prospect @jalenbridgess and his Illinois offer tonight on @WCIA3 at 6/10. More here: https://t.co/Ik7HGhloET pic.twitter.com/yfYAP9xkDH — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) July 24, 2019

Some of the current Illini had their eyes locked in on his first game. Ayo Dosunmu, Kipper Nichols, Trent Frazier and one player Bridges is familiar with, Kofi Cockburn, all watched him at State Farm Center.

“I don’t really know much about the roster, but I know what’s his name? The new big dude. Kofi. I played against him in Orlando last year. He’s a big body.”

Bridges hasn’t taken any official visits, as of now, but said Miami and Marquette will likely get two of his five.