(WCIA) — Another Illini recruit is off the market the the class of 2021. On Monday, Illinois Basketball target Bryce Hopkins announced his verbal commitment to Kentucky. The 6-foot-7 forward is ranked as No. 30 recruit in the country, according to 247 sports.

Hopkins’ Top-9 schools included other Big Ten programs like Michigan and Indiana. The four-star forward from Oak Park, IL was previously committed to Louisville, but decommitted in August.