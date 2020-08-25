Illini target Brandon Weston announces decision date

WCIA — One of Illinois basketball’s biggest recruiting targets in the Class of 2021 has set his decision date. Brandon Weston announced he will make his college choice next Tuesday, picking between Illinois, Michigan, Seton Hall, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Western Illinois.
The 6-foot-5 wing just wrapped up his high school career at Morgan Park and will suit up at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona this year. Weston is a Top 75 player nationally, ranked No. 63 by the 247Composite and the fourth ranked player in the state.