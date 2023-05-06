CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bats get hot for the Orange and Blue as Illinois baseball win two in a row against Michigan State. The Illini win the Saturday 3:00 p.m. game 14-7.

Drake Westcott led for Illinois offensively going 4-for-5 at the plate with 7 RBIs and a homerun. Cal Hejza also getting it done at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Jack Wenninger starts on the mound for Illinois, going 4.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. Jake Swartz gets the win for Illinois, pitching two innings, allowing two hits and two runs.

Illinois will go for the sweep Sunday, May 7th at 1:00 p.m.