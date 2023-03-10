CHICAGO (WCIA) — Instead of getting ready for game two in the Big Ten tournament, the Illini will have a few days off before the NCAA Selection Show.

After losing to 10th ranked Penn State 79-76 for the third time this season, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says there’s something about the matchup that his team’s defense can’t figure out. The Illini contained Jalen Pickett to just 12 points, compared to the second time they played the Nittany Lions and Pickett dropped 41, but it was Andrew Funk who stepped up going 6-9 from the field and beyond the arc with 20 points total.

“They’re really old,” Underwood said. “The oldest team in Power 5 and they’ve got a really good player that is a matchup problem. They’re extremely well coached, and like I said, we’ve swept teams too. So it’s all about matchups and they’re a tough matchup for us.”

Penn State will now face Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.