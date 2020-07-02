Illini suiting up in summer baseball leagues

(WCIA) — Illinois baseball players are suiting up this summer to play in summer baseball leagues. 14 Illini are spread across teams in Wisconsin and Illinois, and for Brandon Comia, it couldn’t come soon enough.

“It’s great. I was telling my parents this is probably the most excited I’ve ever been to play baseball,” says Comia.

Comia got out to a great start in his sophomore year at Illinois before COVID-19 ended the season early. The Orland Park native was fourth best in the Big Ten with a .426 batting average. The highly touted prospect and future MLB draft picked was rated the ninth best shortstop in the country by D1 Baseball, second best among underclassmen.

“You know it’s definitely nice to always be recognized but the type of person I am,” says Comia. “I know there’s always something more to get and you can always get better.”

And he’ll have that chance to improve his game this summer playing for the Rockford Rivets in the Northwoods League alongside three of his Illini teammates. Cam McDonald, Brody Harding and Ryan Hampe are all suiting up alongside Comia.

“It’s awesome. It’s almost like we’re at school and there’s a lot of guys from last summer here too,” says McDonald.

McDonald and the Rivets will play 50 games in a five team pod stretching from Rockford to Green Bay and across Wisconsin.

“When Josh texted me and said we were having a season I was so pumped and ready to go,” says McDonald. “It’s definitely big because we never really got to show what we could do during the season, we only got 12 games.”

And after three months away from the game, McDonald, Comia and their Illini teammates are more than ready to be back out on the diamond.