Illini struggle with Dosunmu on the bench

PISCATAWAY, NJ. (WCIA) — With Ayo Dosunmu on the bench with a knee injury, the future for Illinois Basketball remains uncertain. On Saturday, they suffered a 15-point loss to Rutgers, where they struggled to find reliable options when they needed a bucket.

“We tried going to Giorgi in post ups against Harper,” says Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. “We took a couple of really bad shots. Most of those situations we’ve been able to put the ball in Ayo’s hands and make some plays off that and our roles were different today and that was very evident.”

The Illini only had 6 second half field goals until Andres Feliz and Tevian Jones each connected with buckets with under a minute left in the game. Before that their last field goal was with 7:07 remaining.

“We weren’t executing out plays,” says sophomore guard Alan Griffin. “When it got loud we couldn’t hear one another, we couldn’t do a good job of vocalizing, being vocal and making sure everybody knows that we’re on the same page. We weren’t on the same page.”

Saturday was also chance for Griffin and Kofi Cockburn to showcase themselves in front of family and friends. Both are from just across the river in New York. They each played well, scoring in double figures. The trip was also a change for Illini signee Andre Curbelo to see his future team. And also give Brad Underwood a recruiting pitch.

“You love recruiting when kids can come home. You always feel honored to be able to come back and let those kids play back in front of a lot of their people who don’t get to see them every night,” says Underwood.

Illinois has only two days left to evaluate Dosunmu before their next game against Penn Sate. He was a game time decision at Rutgers. The same status could be expected on Tuesday in State College.

The Illini tip-off against Penn State on Tuesday February 18 at 5:30 P.M. CT.