Illini struggle on recruiting trail, top target Mac Etienne commits to UCLA

(WCIA) — Illinois has been struggling on the recruiting trail. One of their biggest commits for the Class of 2021, Mac Etienne, will be heading to UCLA after he announced Illinois in Top-4 just last week.

It’s gon be a Movie in Westwood💛💙 pic.twitter.com/xWOG6ZAeLS — Micawber (@Micawber_e) November 30, 2020

The Illini had already missed out on several top targets, Etienne being one of the last remaining recruits. The New Hampshire native is ranked as the No. 41 prospect in the country, and was a much-needed post player for the for the Illini offense and the Class of 2021.

The Bruins now have the #4 recruiting class in the country, while Illinois still remains with just one signee for 2021. Indiana native Luke Goode signed with the Illini on National Signing Day this month.