Illini softball opens season Friday in Florida

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois softball team opens the 2020 season Friday in Florida, playing five games in three days. The Illini are coming off their third trip to the NCAA tournament in four years, finishing last season with a 33-25 record. Nine seniors graduated, leaving now fifth-year head coach Tyra Perry with a lot of question marks coming into the year. New faces aren’t a bad thing though, bringing a new vibe to the team.

“It’s kind of a fresh feel, these guys have a lot of energy,” Perry said. “I think that’s tied to their youth. So the same formula that created the great offensive team that we’ve had, we’re keeping that formula, and inserting different people. Kids that were role players last year will step into brighter and bigger role.”

The first four spots in the lineup are gone, with Annie Fleming, Kiana Sherlund, Carly Thomas and Veronica Ruelius all graduating. Pitcher Taylor Edwards also used up her eligibility, leaving Sydney Sickels and Akilah Mouzon as the only returning pitchers. Three new arms joined the program, but Sickels will the be the go-to player in the circle for the Illini this season.