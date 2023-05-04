URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball will need to bring their “A” game this weekend if they want to solidify a spot on their home field in the Big Ten Tournament. The Illini are sitting in 12th place in the Big Ten. 12 teams make the tournament so Illinois will need to get at least one win over Maryland this weekend at home.

They also need Purdue, who’s sitting at 13, to lose to Penn state this weekend, but as head coach Tyra Perry says, it comes down to what her team does on the field.

“Our backs are against the wall, you know, so we’ve done enough to kind of give ourselves a little bit of space, but we can’t rest,” Perry said. “There’s no rest for the weary. It’s important that we bring our “A” game in all facets to the table this weekend, just to make sure that we are playing next week.”

“I kind of just realized that every at bat could be my last at bat and I really understand the urgency now and got to take care of it this weekend to get to the next one, and the next one after that,” Illinois utility player Kailee Powell said.

Illinois plays 4:30 Friday at home. The Big Ten Tournament begins at Eichelberger Field next Wednesday.