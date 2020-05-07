Illini softball misses out on hosting B1G tourney: “Not having it is tough”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten softball tournament should have started Thursday, instead Illinois head coach Tyra Perry is at home making Zoom calls to her team. The Illini were set to host the annual event at Eichelberger Field for the first time in program history, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down all NCAA sports for the remainder of the spring semester.

“I totally had to disarm my calendar because it was putting me in a really bad head space,” Perry said. “Having a conference tournament is an exciting part of the season and not having it is tough.”

The three day tournament was set to run May 7-9 in Urbana, featuring the Top 12 teams from the league. Four first round games would have started on Thursday, with four quarterfinal match-ups on Friday. Competition will then conclude on Saturday with two semifinal games followed by the championship game.

“We were over the moon,” Perry said. “All the preparation that Katie Taylor, our event manager had put into it, I mean she’s amazing. Our grounds guy he was so excited about it as well. Having those things taken away, or not happen, is hard.”

Perry would love an opportunity to get the tournament back next year, but understands the uncertainty of not just sports, but everything right now.

“There’s just so many things up in the air right now,” Perry said. “There’s been some loose discussion and it’s a possibility. I think it would be amazing to have that opportunity. We had so many alums that were going to come back and recruits that were going to show up with their families so I really feel like we would have had a packed crowd, a packed house.”