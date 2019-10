(WCIA) — Illinois Soccer was defeated 1-0 by No.10 ranked Wisconsin on Thursday night.

The Illini put the pressure on the Badgers early, and outshout them 10-7. But Wisconsin was able to secure the win after a goal late in the first half, while also earning a share of the Big Ten Title.

Illinois is now 8-8-1 on the season and 2-7-1 in Big Ten play.