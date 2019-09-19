Illini soccer confident heading into B1G play

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois soccer team is off to its best start since 2015 entering Big Ten play with a 6-1 record. The Illini are fourth in the league in scoring with 16 goals overall, averaging 2.29 per match. After posting its first shutout of the year in a Sunday win over Colorado College, Illinois says it feels ready for the next challenge.

“I think that we know that the work has just begun,” Illinois sophomore forward Makena Silber said. “Going into conference play it’s not going to be easy but to kind of have that under our belts is a big confidence booster.”



“I think we’ve put ourselves in a good place from a record standpoint,” Illinois head coach Janet Rayfield said. “We can look back and say that but we still just have to put our head down and keep working because it certainly doesn’t get any easier as we head into Big Ten play.”

Illinois faces Northwestern at the new Demirjian Park Friday night at 7 p.m.