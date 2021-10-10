Illini “sickened” by shutout loss to Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the second time this season, the Illini offense failed to put a touchdown on the board, making Saturday’s 24-0 shutout to Wisconsin a low point for the team.

“You don’t come to the Big Ten to win against an out of conference team,” says Illinois running back Chase Brown. “You come to win Big Ten games. I just hope that everybody learns from it, I hope that it doesn’t sit well with anybody, because a shutout on homecoming — it makes me feel sick.”

The Badgers dominated the time of possession on Saturday, with the Illinois defense on the field for nearly 45 minutes. As for the Illini, they only had the ball for 17 minutes. The offense had just just 9 first downs, forcing them to punt seven times. The Illini never found their spark, with 92 offensive yards, and just 13 attempts to run the ball.

“Every week I see us making growth — sometimes the record don’t show that but these little bumps in the road are going to come, but we just keep moving forward and keep getting better.”

Illinois has a bye-week, and their next game is on October 23rd at Penn State.