Illini shutout Penn State 9-0, looking to finish strong in last two weekends

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Baseball defeated Penn State on Friday night, shutting out the Nittany Lions 9-0 to start their final series at home. Jackson Raper led the way for the team, with two home runs and three RBIs. On the mound, Anthony Hoffman pitched 7 innings, throwing five strikeouts.

𝙃𝙍 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙅𝙍!@JacksonRaper crushes his tenth home run of the season!



The Illini improve to 20-19 on the season, although their run this year will end in the regular season. With the team playing a conference only schedule this season, there’s no Big Ten Tournament, and with chances at an NCAA Tournament bid unlikely, they’re still determined to finish the year out strong.

“Keep building on the momentum, keep gaining confidence, and playing together as a whole team. Hopefully 6-0 to end the season,” says Raper.

“Competitors compete, and so our guys have done an unbelieveable job of coming to work to get better,” says head coach Dan Hartleb. “It’s like I told guys…if you’re not motivated to win regardless of what the situation is, you’re in the wrong program.”

The Illini will play two more games against Penn State, before finishing the season in a weekend series against Rutgers next week.