Illini shut down by Wisconsin, fall 45-7 in season opener

MADISON (WCIA) — Runningback Mike Epstein fumbled the second offensive play of the game, setting the tone for the Illini, who struggled to get their offense going.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz matched a program record, with 17-straight completions. He threw five touchdown passes for 248 yards to lead the Badgers to a 45-7 win in the Big Ten opener. Illini quarterback Brandon Peters was 8-19, throwing 87 yards. One of his biggest targets, Josh Imatorbhebhe, caught only three passes.

✅ First B1G TD of 2020



✅ First passing TD of Graham Mertz's career@BadgerFootball jumps out to the early 7-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/nuqbFs0ifJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 24, 2020

Sophomore Tarique Barnes stepped up big time in Madison, forcing a turnover in the second quarter. He recovered the fumble, and brought it back to the end zone to score the only Illini touchdown of the game. Barnes stepped up after the Illini were down two linebackers in the first quarter. Senior captain Jake Hansen left early with an injury, while Milo Eifler also had to sit out the first half due to a targeting penalty he faced last season during the bowl game. Defensively, the Illini allowed the Badgers to put up 430 yards.

First Touchdown of the Season ☑



Wisconsin 14, #Illini 7 | 3:22 2Q pic.twitter.com/DWzVa3RtMT — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 24, 2020

While Peters struggled to get the ball in the air today, the senior led the Illini rushing attack with 75 yards. The Illini had just 8 first downs, compared to the Badgers’ 23 first downs.

The Illini will host Purdue for their home opener on Saturday, October 31st. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.