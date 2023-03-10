CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Several Illini got the chance to show off what they can do in front of 32 NFL scouts at pro day today. It was a big opportunity for several Illini to show if they can compete at the next level.

Former Illini like Alex Palczewski, Kendall Smith, Isaac Darkangelo and others got to perform in front of NFL scouts. Guys ran the 40-yard dash, bench press, cone drills and on-field position specific workouts. While the guys have tapes to show, this was just another chance to show off their skills.

“I just wanted to shot people I could run and I think I did that and then just show that the movement and everything they see on tape translated as well and I just wanted to show them that I’m a good athlete as well,” Former Illini Kendall Smith said.

“I was able to show them what I was able to do today, but just knowing if you want a guy who’s coming to work every single day and putting what they have into every single play, I’m their guy,” Former Illini Alex Palczewski said.

The four Illini who were at the NFL combine, Chase and Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon were at the pro day, but did not participate in any drills. They spent their time cheering on their former teammates and meeting with NFL teams. Witherspoon plans to have a private workout on April 5th in Champaign, he’s still recovering from a hamstring injury.

“It was a surreal moment just to be there and just know what I was capable of and prepare for that moment,” Former Illini Quan Martin said. “I got close to 44 when I was training but had a little adrenaline pumping and got that number.”

“It’s been fun. It’s been a lot to soak in meeting all those coaches and scouts and being around all the players around the world, it’s just a great feeling,” Former Illini Devon Witherspoon said.

The NFL Draft kicks off April 27th in Kansas City.