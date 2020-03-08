Illini set for Senior Day tussle with Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois and Iowa plays the final Big Ten regular season game on Sunday, with the winner clinching a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament.

It’s the final home game for four Illinois seniors with Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Samson Oladimeji, and Tyler Underwood celebrating their Senior Day. Even with all the festivities, the Illini know they still have a job to do.

“The 20 games in the league, they’re important but tomorrow I think is the most important one because it’s the one in front of us,” Feliz said. “I’m just focusing on the game, trying to win the game and then after the game I’ll think about the emotions and stuff. I’m going to save it to after the game.”

“I don’t think any of those other distractions will bother us. I think it’ll be about the game once the ball gets tipped,” Brad Underwood said. “We didn’t stop them the last five minutes. We committed silly fouls and Wieskamp and Frederick made some shots and hurt us. We’ve got to be better than we were the first time if we want to win tomorrow.”

With a win Illinois would lock up the 4-seed in the Big Ten tournament. A loss would give Iowa the 4-seed while Illinois would be the 5-seed in Ohio State loses and the 6-seed if Ohio State beats Michigan State.