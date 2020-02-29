Illini set for first matchup of the season with the Hoosiers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With a conference of 14 teams, it’s bound to happen, only playing a team once in a regular season. But it’s not normally this late in the season.

Illinois and Indiana are set to battle on Sunday for the first time this season. But that’s not changing the way the Illini are preparing for the game.

“We’re going to prepare for them just the way we have and we’ve told our guys ‘Hey, it’s the first time we’ve seen so let’s be dialed in and let’s know what tendencies are’,” Brad Underwood said. ” You don’t have that game time experience that you have from the first time playing them.”

“That’s what film is for, you get to watch the stuff that they’ve still been doing so we can prepare for the offense or how we can attack them on the defensive side as well,” Andres Feliz said.

Fans attending the game have been asked to wear a specific color based on what section you are sitting in. Details in the tweet attached below.

Tomorrow is Stripe State Farm Center!



ODD Sections – Wear Orange 🔶

EVEN Sections – Wear Blue 🔷

Students – Wear Orange 🔶@IlliniMBB vs. Indiana – Sunday, 1 pm



What color are you wearing? #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/ak7CGtIzLM — Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) February 29, 2020

It’s a 1:00 tip-off on Big Ten Network.