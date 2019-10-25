Illini seek redemption against Purdue

(WCIA) — The Illini were upset by Purdue last year, when the Boilermakers beat them 46-7 on homecoming at Memorial Stadium.

Saturday poses a chance for redemption against Purdue, while the Illini try to rack up their second Big Ten win of the year, after defeating No. 6 ranked Wisconsin last week.

“There’s a chance to hopefully redeem yourself. It’s one thing to get one win, but you want to stack wins as much as anything,” says Head Coach Lovie Smith.

Jeff Brohm, head coach at Purdue, was also the quarterbacks coach at Illinois from 2010-11. Brohm knows the Illini will be a challenge, ranking No.1 in the nation for forced fumbles. The Boilermakers are focusing on ball security to limit the amount of turnovers by the Illini.

“They do a great job on defense of creating turnovers and we have to make sure we take care of it, and you can’t allow them to beat you at those things,” says Brohm. “You have to win the turnover battle and you have to take care of the ball and do the small things, and if you do that you have a chance to win.”

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT. at Ross-Ade Stadium.