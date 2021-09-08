Illini secondary looks for improvement heading into Virginia game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois secondary learned a lot about itself in a 37-30 loss to UTSA, mainly what it needs to improve upon. The Roadrunners exposed the Illini in multiple ways, mainly Zakhari Frankin catching 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Dual threat quarterback Frank Harris threw for 280 yards, as UTSA was able to put up nearly 500 yards of total offense.

“It starts in practice, coming with the right mindset,” Illinois junior safety Sydney Brown said. “It can go two ways: you just have to stay on the edge to compete, move on from this, use this as a moment, leave this in the past and move forward.”

“You just got to line up quickly and know your assignment,” Illinois senior defensive back Prather Hudson said. “It’s just knowing, watching a lot of tape, getting the assignment ready, knowing the calls and being really, really quick with our reads. It all comes with practice and we worked on it this week a lot.”

