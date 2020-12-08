Illini schedule provides plenty of tests heading into matchup at No. 10 Duke

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is in the midst of one of it’s toughest schedules in years, maybe ever. That’s the mindset head coach Brad Underwood has, as his team gets set to face No. 10 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

“We’ve tried to prepare our team with this; that this would be toughest, most challenging schedule in the history of the University of Illinois basketball,” Underwood said during a Zoom call with media on Monday.

Illinois hasn’t played since losing to No. 2 Baylor last Wednesday in Indianapolis as part of the Jimmy V Classic. After leaving Durham, N.C. Tuesday night, the Illini will head to Columbia, Mo. on Friday to face Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. It will be the third game in 10 days against high major opponents, two ranked in the Top 10. Then it’s on to Big Ten play starting next Tuesday when Minnesota visits State Farm Center.

“We’re going to find out how tough we are,” Underwood continued. “Those 20 league games playing for a Big Ten Championship, that’s where we’re at. We play these tests so we can get ready for those.”

“Nothing compares to this schedule that we have,” Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo said. “Being in college, like I said is a harder game, totally different game. I think it’s a good challenge for us, I think we have the potential to do really, really big things.”

Illinois lost a game on Saturday against UT-Martin due to COVID-19 issues within the Skyhawks program. It means the Illini have one opening to schedule another game. Underwood said he actively tried to get a game in, talking with UConn and Baylor in a rematch game in Champaign. Those efforts didn’t pan out, but the possibility of playing another conference game is something that’s being discussed.

“We are looking,” said Underwood. “I want to play as many games as we can, that’s why I fought for playing league games only, cause we have different (COVID-19) protocols.”