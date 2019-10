WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. (WCIA) — There may have been rain coming down the entire time, but Illinois Football secured a 24-6 victory over Purdue on the road.

The Illini rushed for a season-high 242 yards, with senior running back Dre brown earned a career-high 131 rushing yards. The Illini are back at .500 on the season, and improve to a 4-4 record. This is the first time since 2014 the Illini have earned two straight Big Ten wins.