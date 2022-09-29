CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini football are getting ready to head north for an away game at Wisconsin. This will be the second Big Ten game for the Illini. They haven’t beat Wisconsin on the road since 2002.

Illinois is still down sophomore running back Josh McCray. He was injured in the home opener vs Wyoming. McCray will not be traveling with the team this weekend, but head coach Bret Bielema said Chase Brown, Reggie Love III, and Gibson City native Aiden Laughery have been taking reps all week. Bielema said everyone else is healthy for the Illini and that Josh is making progress in his recovery.

“Josh where he was at coming out of the bye week we knew that Monday and Tuesday were going to be a big day to kind of see where he was at,” Bielema said. “He performed what the doctors wanted him to do. If it had gone in a certain direction then we can maybe accelerate rather than stay on the path that we’re on, so we knew early on so there really hasn’t been any adjustments in reps.”

Meanwhile, Chase Brown has been continuing to dominate with over 600 yards in 4 games.