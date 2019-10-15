Illini run game continues to struggle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After failing to reach 100 yards rushing for the second game in a row, the Illini offense is looking in the mirror for answers.

Illinois averaged 243 yard on the ground last season. This year they have yet to hit that mark in any of their six games. They’re only averaging 146.7 rushing yards per game this year.

“It’s not like we’ve forgot how to run and block, there’s a lot of things,” offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “So I just think teams are trying to make you throw the football a bit more to beat them because it’s a numbers game.”

“We’ve got to clean a lot of things up, I wouldn’t say it’s a lot, it’s probably some of the little things. Guys falling off blocks late and just picking up the different looks they give us so I think we’re getting very, very close and we can’t go on those jittery spurts,” senior offensive lineman Richie Petitbon said. “We’ve got to be able to play and entire football game so I think that’s whats most important for us.”

Homecoming in this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. against Wisconsin.