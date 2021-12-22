BRAGGIN’: Illini roll Missouri for Braggin’ Rights win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — For the first time since 2017, Illinois (9-3) impressively broke their losing streak to Missouri (6-6) to take home Braggin’ Rights 88-63.

The Illini were lighting it up from three, hitting 50 percent of their shots from behind the arc. Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 25 points on the night, with help from Alfonso Plummer, Trent Frazier, and Jacob Grandison who all had three triples.

Illinois opened up the lead in the first half, making their first four attempts from three, but a 11-0 Missouri run brought the game to within six. But before half, a 17-2 run propelled the Illini and helped them bring home the comfortable win.

The Illini flirted with their biggest ever win over Missouri, 32 points in 2005, but will take home the Braggin’ Rights Trophy for the first time since 2017 on a 25-point win.