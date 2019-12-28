Illini return to court Sunday after full week off

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a week after their second straight loss to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights series, the Illini will close the non-conference schedule on Sunday.

Illinois is searching for some source of energy on the court. It was obvious from the tip in St. Louis that the Tigers wanted the win more than the Illini. Head coach Brad Underwood would like for one, or more, of his players to step up and bring that energy themselves. But if they don’t, he realizes it might have to come from him.

“It’s an understanding that we’re very privileged to be able to play this game and understandably so, for some of their players it’s very personal,” Underwood said. “They play that way, we don’t, we didn’t. It’s an energy that maybe we lacked and they had.”

Illinois hosts North Carolina A&T on Sunday at 1:00.