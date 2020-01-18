Illini return to court after week off with national recognition

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball returns to the court Saturday afternoon following its last week break between games this season. Illinois hosts Northwestern at 4 p.m., the Illini (12-5, 4-2 B1G) are the hottest team in the league, winners of three straight games, and come in ranked 24th in the country, the first time they’ve been in the polls since Dec. 2014.

“The great teams get everybody’s best shot and I’m not saying we’re there yet but we’re in a position being ranked,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s just a simple concept. Show up and work hard and the results will take care of themselves and that’s the way we’re trying to handle this process.”

One guy that’s been handling things well is junior guard Trent Frazier. The guard hasn’t turned the ball over the last five games, he’s got just two turnovers in his last eight.

“We’ve got to come into this game with the mindset that we’re the lions now so everybody wants a piece of us,” Frazier said. “Just being dialed in and not taking this game lightly. Not seeing their record, not viewing Northwestern at the bottom of the 10 so this team is going to battle and test us.”