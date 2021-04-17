Rochester’s Hank Beatty commits to Illini

WCIA — Rochester receiver Hank Beatty is staying home. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound do it all wideout for the Rockets is the first in-state Class of 2022 commit for first year head coach Bret Bielema. The 3-star prospect announced his decision on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“After long conversations with my family and coaches, I am extremely grateful to announce that I am committing to the University of Illinois!” Beatty wrote in his post. “Thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has helped and supported me along the way. Can’t wait to rep the orange and blue for a few more years!!”

Beatty was one of the first local players Bielema offered back in January, just a few weeks after taking the job. Since then, he’s also received offers from Air Force and Northern Illinois. He also holds offers from Iowa State, Central Michigan and Illinois State.

This season, Beatty leads Rochester with 17 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns in five games. He also has 25 carries for 303 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.1 yards per rush. He’s ranked as the 17th best player in the state, according to 247Sports, 1211th nationally.