Class of 2022 QB Donovan Leary commits to Illinois

WCIA — Bret Bielema has his first quarterback commit at Illinois. The first-year Illini coach got a verbal commitment from Donovan Leary on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound Sicklerville, New Jersey native is a 3-star, Top 1,000 prospect, according to 247Sports.

After long conversations with my family and coaches….



I have decided to commit to



THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS #famILLy22 pic.twitter.com/GZ2NaxdwCI — Donovan Leary (@D_leary2) March 29, 2021

Leary is the second commit for Bielema in the Class of 2022, joining Hartland, Wisconsin offensive lineman Joey Okla. With two guys on board, the Illini currently rank 54th in the country and 10th in the Big Ten in the 247 rankings.