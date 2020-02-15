Illini recruit named to Jordan Brand Classic Game

WCIA — Illinois basketball’s highest rated 2020 recruit will play in the Jordan Brand Classic Game in his hometown. Chicago Morgan Park’s Adam Miller was one of 28 players from across the country invited to the All-Star game, now in its 19th year hosting the event.

Miller is a 6-foot-3 combo guard, ranked 33rd in the country, according to 247Sports. He committed to Illinois in November at the Jordan Brand Store in downtown Chicago, but did not sign a National Letter of Intent. It means he could still go to another school, but Miller reaffirmed his plans last Friday, visiting State Farm Center to watch the Maryland game.

“Ever since I committed I’ve been 100%,” Miller said. “A lot of people think I’ve been swayed or dismayed but, you know, if it’s my decision to decommit that would be my decision but I’m 110% committed, I’ve always been 110% committed.”

“I just felt like it was a better choice to wait it out and make sure because this is my career in my hands but I’m liking the coaching staff. Everything they said to me, they’ve been keeping up their part so I’m ready to get locked in. I want to put on a jersey now.”